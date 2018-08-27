A few weeks ago, political analyst David Hinds, a leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) argued that ethnic imbalance is a clear and present danger that will consume us all. His focus then was primarily on the Guyana Cricket Board, but his observations were also applied to the wider society.

Hinds argued that “No society survives for long under such conditions. I am arguing that ethnic imbalance is at the heart of the volatility in our society. Ethnically divided societies such as Guyana have proven to be very difficult to manage politically, economically and culturally. Guyana is especially difficult, because two of the groups are large enough to induce fear in each other when they hold the levers of political power.”

The WPA, apparently had failed to convince its coalition parties of the need to ensure ethnic balance within the government and within their respective Parties. This week’s elections within the PNCR turned out a list of Central Executive members which lacked ethnic balance.

The fifteen members of the Central Executive elected are: Christopher Jones, Aubrey Norton, Winston Felix, Richard Van West Charles, Amna Ally, Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Cheryl Sampson, Thandi Mc Allister, Gary Best, Genevieve Allen, Jennifer Ferreira-Douglas, Edward Collins, Dr. Karen Cummings and Basil Blackman. Get the picture!

A US Department of State Report, which was issued not long after the APNU+AFC coalition came to office, had said that while the supporters of the two main political parties, the PNCR and the PPPC, were drawn primarily from Afro-Guyanese and Indo-Guyanese communities, respectively, the political party leadership has been more diverse.

It seems as if the PNCR has decided to prove the US Department of State wrong.

The PNCR is part of the ruling coalition. It had promised greater inclusiveness when it was campaigning, but no sooner was the coalition elected, that insufficient attention was paid to ensuring at the least, an image of ethnic balance.

Within the first weeks of assuming office, APNU set about appointing new State Boards. The initial appointments were so lopsided, they were subject to a barrage of criticisms over the lack of ethnic and gender balance. So great was the criticism that APNU+AFC was forced to take corrective surgery to ensure greater balance.

But that did not last for long, because as the weeks, months and years rolled by, the ethnic imbalance in state appointments became more pronounced. The early caution was dispensed with, and APNU+AFC now seems hardly bothered by the imbalanced image which is being presented to the public.

The following table gives the names of the Permanent Secretaries or those acting as permanent secretaries in government Ministries. It reveals a startling picture:

Name Ministry/Department Melissa Tucker Department of Social Cohesion Derrick Cummings Ministry of Public Communication Adele Clarke Ministry of Education Rajdaija Jaggernauth Ministry of Business Kenneth Jordan Ministry of Public Infrastructure Hector Butts (Finance Secretary) Ministry of Finance Alfred King Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Loraine Baird Ministry of Social Protection Reginald Brotherson Department of Public Service Daniela Mc Calmon Ministry of Public Security Collette Adams Ministry of Public Health Josylyn McKenzie Ministry of Natural Resources Delma Nedd Ministry of Agriculture Abena Moore Ministry of the Presidency Joylyn Nestor-Burrowes Ministry of Legal Affairs Emil McGarrell Ministry of Communities

The government has become careless in ensuring ethnic balance in state appointments. The just-concluded Congress of the PNCR made little attempt to try to ensure ethnic diversity in its leadership.

Do these things not represent a clear and present danger to Guyana? Will they consume us all?