August 20, 2018

I have often wondered why all governments, including the Burnham government which was sympathetic to poor people, have treated teachers so badly when it comes to wages. And I have concluded that it has to do with a lack of appreciation for what education means for poor people. I think they understand the role of education in maintaining and lifting the privileged in our society. But somewhere not very deep in our elite psyche, there is doubt about what education can do for the collective poor and underprivileged. I have always had that lingering suspicion, but the swift ridicule of the poor by the elites in their frenzy over the proposal for cash transfers has confirmed my worst fears—they think poor people are useless.

That is why they can’t see the linkage between better pay for teachers and better education for the poor. Why must teachers beg for a living wage in a country that would be flush with money starting two years from now? If the government does not have the money, then it must rearrange its priorities to find the money. Or as a last resort, borrow the money against the expected oil revenues. If the government can borrow to fix sugar estates to sell them, then surely it can borrow to fix education.

I stand with the teachers and urge them not to back down. And do not allow your government to intimidate you away from the threat to strike for your just demands. Here I invoke Eusi Kwayana’s famous refrain—This confounded nonsense must stop. The right to a living wage and to strike in pursuit of that God-given right should not be surrendered. Teachers need the good life too. And our children need teachers who feel secure—secured teachers are better for improved education outcomes.

The teachers cause is right for educational uplift. It is a just cause. If teachers are better paid, it puts the government in a better position to demand better standards from them. Pay them and link it to better performance. And I urge teachers to tie your demands for better pay to your vote in November and in 2020. Put a price on your vote.

