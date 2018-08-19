The major partner in the Coalition government, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), is this weekend holding its Congress amidst disquiet among the working class and concern about the industrial relations climate.

It is therefore fitting to remind the PNCR of a statement made in 1957 by its premier Leader, Forbes Burnham, during the formation of the party. He said as much, “This Party [the PNC] started as a working class party and will never give up fighting for the workers, we will never and can never forsake them; the moment we do, we had better arrange for our Political Funeral.” As relevant as those words were 61 years ago they remain today, and even more so.

When the groups that form the Coalition were in Opposition, they made the working class believe they had the workers’ interest foremost on the agenda. However, among the first things they did when elected on the workers’ votes, was to abolish the Ministry of Labour and establish a Ministry of Business.

Next on their agenda was the 50 percent increase on ministers’ salaries, on the justification that it is deserving and will avoid ministers becoming corrupt. Initial response to the public’s outrage as to the percentage and soonness of the act, came from none other than government chief spokesperson, Minister Joe Harmon, who said he has “no apologies to make.”

The current impasse, where a strike by the teachers in the public sector is looming, can only be seen as a just and fair action, given the treatment meted out to them by Government, as both employer and conciliator. The Coalition does not understand industrial relations and refuses to take time out and be appropriately advised. The stance stems from their misperception that industrial relations is only about strikes and resolving of strikes.

As Leader of the Opposition, David Granger trumpeted the promise that a government formed by him will make teachers the highest paid workers in the public service, but the Coalition has entered office without a plan to do so.

Excuses that it was unaware of the state of the economy are either dishonest or a show of incompetence. The Bank of Guyana produces monthly reports, which gives a guide as to the performance of the economy. As representatives of the people’s business in the National Assembly, one will expect each parliamentarian would see the importance of acquiring, perusing and analysing the report, be he/she in the Government or Opposition benches.

These are not the days when shooting in the dark is considered acceptable. Since entering office, more than three years ago, the Coalition has failed to come up with a plan to address the plight of workers through the creating of decent and sustainable jobs. It is for reasons like this that Government and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) are today locked in a battle and Government has no answer. We must also wonder whether issues are frankly addressed at Cabinet meetings, allowing for ideas and experiences to be shared, or ministers operate with the sense of arrogance that he/she knows it all within his/her portfolio and has no need for more learning.

It is expected that not knowing how to handle issues of this nature, government will pull out its big stick, and use its political and military might to further seek to malign, sideline, and destroy the trade union. Some in the government are even boasting that the coalition has been able to immobilise the militancy of the sugar workers and their unions, and will employ the same attitude with the teachers and be successful.

Let me recall two pertinent issues of the Burnham government to bring home the point of how much the administration is floundering and its officials are not good students of history. In the 1980s, when the economy was going through a downturn, the GTU demanded of the Burnham administration increased salaries and better working conditions. Jeffrey Thomas was the Minister of Education. He engaged the Union with respect to its demands, marking one of the most progressive moments in industrial relations.

This engagement realised significant increases, where there was Agreement between government (as employer) and Union that while the increase will be given, a large percentage will be put into what was termed the Deferred Income Account (DIA) where the money that was deferred attracted interest rates, providing withdrawals did not occur before maturity.



The DIA was used to guarantee loans at the bank for housing and other purposes, because the bank treated it as collateral. Carl Greenidge was the Minister of Finance under whose watch this Agreement was made. It was the same period when ministers’ salaries did not attract an increase in percentage, but taxes were removed with a view of causing a minister to carry home increased pay. The spirit and intent behind that decision was one where the burden of austerity was shared among all. Tax-free salaries for Ministers has now become the norm, even when government raises theirs by 50 percent and gives the workers 15 or five.

The teachers’ request for house lots should not be a controversy. It’s incumbent on government to understand home acquisition is something of necessity, creates security (i.e. permanency), and improves the economic standing of the individual, community, and country. If government cannot provide the house lots, then engage the teachers, identify an area, and help the Union develop the type of project that can realise a scheme for its members. A similar arrangement was employed during the Burnham government that saw the establishment of TUCville in Georgetown, TUCberg in New Amsterdam, Wisroc in Linden, and Kwakwani Housing Scheme in the Berbice River.

Something is wrong with the thinking that government has to control everything, because inevitably government ends up being a detriment to self, citizens and country. The Duty Free teachers demanded was agreed to by the Task Force. It will not cost $1.00 increase to the Treasury, neither will it deny the Revenue Authority any tax. Taking the decision to withhold this could inform a conclusion the Coalition is not comfortable uplifting socio-economic conditions of the working class and prefers to have workers grovel for everything. The strike that is looming is being called by this government, because it is creating the atmosphere for same.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry and the GTU have locked horns on the question of the negotiation because of her conduct. When you come to the bargaining table, it is from a position of equality and mutual respect. There is no boss or subordinates, and you cannot talk down to the Union.

Earlier, the Union had signaled its intent to take industrial action. President Granger intervened and appointed a high-level Task Force. That committee finished its work, submitted its report, which was discussed at Cabinet. Now we are hearing that the parties – GTU and Government – are being instructed to return to the bargaining table.

Mr. President, you are wrong on this one. Since you have instructed the appointment of the committee and the report was sent to you, it’s now your call to determine, not the Minister. The President has to make the decisions on the report and the framework document that the Union and Government are expected to sign has to be prepared by the technicians, guided by the Labour Department.

The present problems in the industrial relations community are the result of an absence of intellectual prowess in industrial relations by those who represent and advise the Coalition. In the engagement between the Union and Government two weeks ago, Ministers Amna Ally and Keith Scott were part of the Government’s delegation.

A few days after Minister Scott had the temerity to write the Union as to what is expected of the organisation in the discharge of its duties, and reminder of its obligation. Minister Scott is the political head under which the Department of Labour operates and as such has the responsibility as Chief Conciliator. The moment that he sits and advocates with the employer against the union, he disqualifies himself to be an honest and just conciliator.

The performance of the Coalition on matters relating to the industrial environment is an upgrade of the PPP/C. What is clearly coming through on every occasion the Coalition seeks to address industrial relations issues is that the same is being done through gut-feeling and clear absence of understanding the principles and universal practices that guide the field.

It is time government engages constructively on issues that impact workers well-being. The PNCR’s Congress ends today and I end where I started – i.e. calling on the Coalition to heed the warning of Burnham, 61 years ago.