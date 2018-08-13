August 13, 2018

The Society for African Guyanese Empowerment—Buxton (SAGE-Buxton) will host a Community Meeting with gold-miners and the wider Buxton-Friendship community today, August 13, 2018 at the Friendship Primary School at 6:30 pm. The featured speaker is the Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Hon Simona Broomes. The Minister is expected to address concerns of villagers and explore how her ministry can assist in the revitalization of the village and in empowering villagers, particularly those in the mining sector.

This meeting is part of a larger initiative by SAGE-Buxton, a recently-formed organization, to engage government and other stakeholders along with Buxtonions in tackling the structural problems in the village and coming up with programs aimed at empowering villagers, economically, culturally and socially.

David Hinds

Chairman, Society for African Guyanese Empowerment—Buxton (SAGE-Buxton)