In Clinton-era columns, the Vice President argued the president should be held to the highest standards Vice President Mike Pence once argued the president of the United States should be held to the highest moral standards to determine whether he should resign or be removed from office.

President urged to stop tweeting about the Trump Tower meeting President Donald Trump has been urged to stop tweeting about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump's top advisers and several Russians, a source familiar with discussions tells CNN.

Tapper: Why can't Trump condemn Russia? CNN's Jake Tapper questions national security adviser John Bolton on why President Donald Trump won't condemn Russian interference in US elections.