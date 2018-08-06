guyana times August 6, 2018

Melania Trump's split with her husband over LeBron James is the most glaring example of a growing trend Melania Trump's split with her husband over NBA superstar LeBron James is the most glaring example of a growing trend: The President's family and some top officials are adopting positions at odds with his most divisive statements.

Michael Jordan's reply to Trump: I've got LeBron's back CNN's Don Lemon has a question for everyone now that President Donald Trump has called him the "dumbest man on television" again.

Watch the interview that set Trump off NBA player LeBron James discusses the opening of his new school in Ohio and the power sports have to bring people together.