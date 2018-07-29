The political landscape may shift dramatically in three months, but right now the wind is at Democrats' backs Voters are now 100 days away from delivering their verdict on President Donald Trump's first two years in office, and while the political landscape could shift dramatically in three months, right now, the wind is at Democrats' backs.

New polls show bad news for Republicans Three new polls done by NBC/Marist of the Senate and gubernatorial races in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin show things may be taking a turn for the worse for Republicans in the fall elections.

GOP lawmaker on female candidate: 'Look at this girl' Rep. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican, said candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is "socialism wrapped in ignorance."