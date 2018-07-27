guyana times July 27, 2018

The President's former lawyer and fixer says candidate Trump was aware Russians were expected to offer dirt on Clinton, sources say Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources […]

