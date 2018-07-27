As both a “then–PNC man” and professional public servant who doubled as General Elections PR/Publicity head for three elections, I attracted the ire of the PPP-plus opponents and other independent or “civic-society” types. They tended to classify me as some electoral engineer/a rigger. Especially during the 1980 and 1985 polls which the PNC won.

Beginning in 1968 that party was tainted with the real or perceived characteristic of “rigging” elections, stealing the electoral will of the people. Especially the thousands of voters who favoured Cheddi Jagan’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Frankly Speaking, no matter how consistently the existing PNC die-hards would essay to deny known facts, significant, even “massive” elections fraud was perpetrated. I’m talking about ’68 to ’85 – including a referendum. But I Allan Fenty was never included in the art and science of PNC (alleged) electoral control and manipulation.

For three elections – ’80 to ’92 – I supervised the PR/propaganda/public education elections Unit to get-out-the–vote for the ruling PNC. Why? I believed strongly then the PNC would do more for all the people of this country than a victorious PPP would do (for all of us). I never saw Burnham or Hoyte as active racists! Like Cheddi, these two PNC leaders truly felt that they had the ideological underpinning, the political accommodation and economic policies and programmes for the development then prosperity of our nation.

Alas! Burnham’s visionary – sometimes revolutionary and transformational – programmes became undermined by a combination of absolute power and its abuse, betrayal by “loyalists,” external factors, opposition sabotage and plain mismanagement. Add the persecution, fear and uncertainty of rivals and despair by opponents at elections time and the results was mass migration and “stagnant development” which even Desmond Hoyte and his ERP could not turn around before President Carter persuaded him to oversee free and fair elections in 1992. Which brings me to the phenomenon of rigging.

Rigging then – and now?

As a member of the PNC in the seventies – then long-time supporter, I always wondered – like the late journalist Cecil Griffith – just why CARICOM’s leaders never actively repudiated Burnham – or Hoyte in ’85 – for the strident claims, with even British evidence, of rigging the polls and their results. One guess as to that answer.

But what were the (alleged) elements of control, manipulation, “rigging” of the people’s votes in those days? 1968 to 1985? Let’s begin with (1) The Elections Commission, its Chairperson and the electoral machinery. All that must be controlled – from personnel to funding. Then (2) denial of fair play for the Opposition to campaign. (3) There was no counting immediately at the place of poll so “supplementary ballots could have materialized. (4) Friendly electoral staff in key positions and Polling Day intimidation of Opposition polling agents should be factored in too. (5) One thing I thought I witnessed once was the suspicious role of the army members escorting ballot boxes from the place of poll to where they were not meant to go. But I swear I have no real evidence of what actually happened.

Opposition expectations: 2018/2020

Inclusive of the Jimmy Carter 1992 elections there were six (6) elections since 1985. Observers would often declare that though there were flaws and malpractices discovered, those could not alter the final overall results of those polls. There were/are electoral challenges in the Courts of Law.

Today, the IC technological support to oversee our elections should give all voters comfort, confidence. Oh yes!? So what’s there to look for? As the PPP will do. (Who’s the top IT man?)

For starters, the management of GECOM itself. Not only the erudite retired Judge/Chairman. But the operational secretariat. Then there are the roles of the Communities Ministry and the Citizenship Department of the Presidency. All the Polling District officials and their training should attract some attention too.

Specially for the 2020 Jubilee and Oil Elections, after registration, claims, objections, how valid will be the final Electoral Roll of eligible voters. How many ballot papers will be printed? Where? Why? Who will go to oversee the printing? How many Commonwealth and other foreigners will qualify to vote in 2020?

I’ll end with the above, for now.

I know that Dr Jagdeo and Czarina Gail are expert in these electoral matters. They just have to deal with GECOM and His Excellency’s very own chairman. More in this “series” later.

*************

Never Trump! Why Carter?

So how would the unique American President D.J. Trump describe Guyana? Does he know where this country is located?

One of the former and better national beauty pageant winners – connected to the Fentys (ha!) – Meleesa Payne, actually met Trump at the finals. And perhaps his brief Secretary of State Tillerson might have mentioned his ExxonMobil Oil find here. But Trump has China, Iran, North Korea. Guyana!?

So why is America’s Best Former President Carter re-igniting a presence and interest here. Post- 1992 “legacy”? He did once wash his hands in disgust. Wants to determine a winner? Wants to relate to either winner in 2021? ExxonMobil being here? Y’all tell me.

***************

Practical, necessary “Afro” assistance…

The flyer is specific! “Calling all Afro-Guyanese business owners”, it is headed.

This column was completed before Wednesday just past. So I wouldn’t know the outcome of the planned free one-stop business conference. This most interesting and welcome practical session is intended to assist and really empower small and not-so-small Afro-Guyanese entrepreneurs.

It is/was convened by three (3) Afro-oriented groups now operating under the UN mandate of the International Decade for the People of African Descent. (There is actually an IDPAD “Assembly” located on Regent Street (Tele 227-7848.) Never have I seen such a wide, comprehensive array of expertise to be put at the disposal of those interested. (IPED, banks, GRA, NIS, government ministries and registries, Small Business Bureau, et al.)

Dr David Hinds has to be pleased at this government-endorsed initiative. I don’t know whether the media received invitations, but I can’t wait for the outcomes.

No trivialisation meant here. Just “sensitive” humour: Did any Portuguese and Amerindian Guyanese turn up to the session on Wednesday? Were they welcomed? Ho Ho!

**********

Now ponder…

The Kaieteur Peeper is right: many aged citizens feel insecure both on the streets and in homes or business places. The vicious criminal attacks!

Who will co-ordinate and chair His Excellency’s next full-fledged media conference?

Viva Volda to win!

’Til next week!