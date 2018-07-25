West Indies 271 (Hetmyer 125, Powell 44, Rubel 3-61) v Bangladesh



Shimron Hetmyer raises his bat to acknowledge a half-century CWI

Shimron Hetmyer‘s magnificent second ODI hundred pulled West Indies turnaround a middling score into a competitive 270 before they were bowled out in the final over.

Hetmyer’s 103-run fifth wicket stand with Rovman Powell. who contributed a 67-ball 44 was instrumental in their turnaround as West Indies blasted 89 off the last 10. Hetmyer combined with the lower order to finish with a 93-ball 125 in the end, courtesy six sixes in the last 10 overs alone.

By the time he was the last wicket to fall – run-out trying to take a second run in the final over – Hetmyer had a remarkable 16 twos, apart from his seven sixes and three fours. Bangladesh bowled well in patches, but lost the plot at different times, like in the 48th over when Rubel Hossain, among their more experienced bowlers, was smacked for 22.

He had otherwise bowled well to break the century stand during a key passage. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets while there was one each for Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mashrafe Mortaza, who started very well with the ball once again.

Evin Lewis was the first to go when Mashrafe, who also got him out in the first ODI, trapped him leg-before in the seventh over. The build-up of dot balls in the first hour also had Chris Gayle impatient as he eventually fell to an ill-advised sweep to Mehidy Hasan, having made 29 off 38.

Shai Hope, batting at No. 3, struck three fours before he gave Sabbir Rahman an easy catch at cover, Shakib Al Hasan picking up a wicket with a delivery that stopped on the batsman. There was further trouble in the 24th over when Jason Mohammed tried to cut Rubel Hossain’s inswinger, only for Mushfiqur Rahim to take a tumbling catch off the inside edge.

Hetmyer and Powell started the rebulding phase from here on, focusing largely on strike-rotation. The pair hit just a four each between the 20th and 30th overs. The next 10-over segment was much better as both batsmen settled enough to strike five boundaries including Hetmyer’s first six, pulled over midwicket.

He struck three more sixes in the 41st, 42nd and 43rd overs, two of them struck down the ground and his fourth six over midwicket. Shakib, however, should have taken that catch backpedalling. Instead, he saw the ball burst through his hands for six. Hetmyer was on 79 then.

After Powell’s fall, Jason Holder, who struck a six and then fell next ball to Shakib. following which the lower order caved in. Running out of partners, Hetmyer swung Rubel for 22 off the final voer to push West Indies to an imposing position, one that didn’t seem coming even at the halfway mark.