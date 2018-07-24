They spoke against the President. Now Trump considers using his authority against several ex-intel officials. President Donald Trump is considering stripping a number of former national security officials of their security clearances, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, calling their public commentary about the ongoing Russia probe inappropriate.

Analysis: Donald Trump's dumb war on the intel community On Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of at least six former national security and intelligence officials who have been publicly critical of his administration.