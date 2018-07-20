guyana times July 20, 2018

President Trump's behavior toward Russia this week is provoking rising debate in Washington and in the media It was a jaw-dropping moment that embodied the utterly unfathomable, logic-defying and increasingly troubling twilight zone into which Washington has plunged since the Helsinki summit.

See intel chief stunned by Putin invite Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats reacted to breaking news that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for a visit to Washington in the fall, according to the White House.

Russia shows off new weapons after Trump summit As European leaders grappled with the fallout from the Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin summit Thursday, Russian authorities took the opportunity to show off some of the new weaponry Putin boasted in March would render NATO defenses "completely useless."