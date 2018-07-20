guyana times July 20, 2018
…as A Survey of Guyanese History is launched
Local author, Dr Winston Mc Gowan during his book launch on Thursday evening at State House called for History to be taught more “seriously” in learning institutions.
“We don’t teach History seriously anywhere in our education system. They do something at the so-called Common Entrance,” Dr Mc Gowan complained.
He attacked the University of Guyana’s History Faculty, as he said the institution has not been teaching the topic in a “serious” manner.
The author added that he hoped his book, A Survey of Guyanese History could influence History being taught in a more holistic manner and that the University of Guyana could train persons through a better approach.
Commenting on the issue, President David Granger noted that he was proud of the literary piece which was composed by his friend and anticipated that the book would facilitate social cohesion.
He, however, said, “It’s really very moving for me and to hear his words of regret that what used to be one of the most powerful and one of the most dynamic departments in the entire University has been literally downgraded … we need people like Winston, we need books like A Survey of Guyanese History and we need to bring pressure to ensure that History is once again taught as a separate subject for the children of this country…”
The new book is a collection of historical essays and articles, all written by Dr Mc Gowan himself. He told Guyana Times that his pieces were written several years ago and he finally decided to compile his writings to be of benefit to all Guyanese.
The exciting new book, which is now available in book stores, provides an overview of religion, education, nationalism and cricket among other topics. The book comprises 11 sections of original pieces which have never been published.
The author noted that his book would not have been completed without the aid of the President and GuyEnterprise, his publisher.
Dr Mc Gowan is a graduate of the University of London, England, who secured a doctorate degree in West African History. He was born during the early years of World War II and drew from some of his life experiences.
The launch saw the attendance of several other esteemed persons, who seized the opportunity to purchase a copy of the new book, which was signed by the author himself.
