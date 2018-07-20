Mosa’s Pants – and Deuteronomy

Just another of my very brief, non-intellectual offerings today.

Recall that two or three columns ago – titled “Stories I’m scared to tell” – I recorded true but scary tales of crooked, corrupt rogue elements of our “Disciplined” Forces. From army to Prison Wardens.

Now today’s lead piece could be subtitled: Piracy- A true story. Again the coward in me surfaces, so I can’t name names or very specific marine locations as told to me by my knowledgeable, reliable and matured Essequibo Countryman-source.

It should be obvious to all right thinking very adult Guyanese that the prohibited marijuana/cocaine transshipment/export trade now constitutes a solid component of a thriving underground – but overt – “economy! From the importation and outsourcing of cocaine to the relentless cultivation of vast farms of the plant Cannabis Sativa, our once-innocent land of my youth must now be counted as pivotal to the Caribbean/USA international drug trade. Shocking, disappointing- but true.

It also does not take any top-class academic “intellectual” mind to appreciate that such an “industry” cannot be sustained without the resources of overseas principals, finance, experienced personal connections and transportation – which working-class folks could not easily access at will. Some claim to know both the sharks and the sardines- the little couriers in this “sub-sector.”

*********************

The Public Servant- Pirate?

So as I was forced to mull upon the current seeming upsurge in discovery, arrest and prosecution of drug-related felons, the usual query crossed my mind: Where does the cocaine originate from? From whence come these large-scale supplies of the drug into our territory? The “fellows” always “laugh me to scorn” as they regale me with their knowledge of origins, routes and entry- points. So do not our specific law-enforcement know what “dem boys” know?

Anyhow here is my Essequibian story. Deemed to be utterly true.

An Essequibian Public Servant – (you decide whether he was/is a nurse; is at some Ministry or Regional Agency, a policeman or a teacher) – noticed that his village fisherman-buddies were “prospering” far better in material acquisitions than he was faring after five years in his lowly-paid “government” job.

Whilst on leave he asked to go to sea – off the Essequibo River – with certain fishermen- buddies. They agreed on condition he be always “confidential” as they termed it. That first night the Public Servant observed that they caught very little. How do they survive? He wondered silently. Then a little ’plane appeared overhead; six large plastic bags were dropped onto the sea!

Our Public Servant was warned by his Village-fishermen-buddies to “see nutten, hear nutten, say nutten, dis is confidential.” A small jet boat soon came alongside as both craft recovered the dropped bags of coke. The other high-powered vessel’s occupants spoke a Hispanic-sounding language. Our poor Public Servant immediately revised his perspective on fisher-folk and piracy. Like me he was a coward, was scared, and was law-abiding. He moved to Georgetown. He is trying to migrate.

*********************

Honourable Miner-Minister

Charles-Broomes

Like Dr. David Hinds I won’t get too personal with respect to Minister Charles- Broomes’ arrogance. I agree: that is what power and authority can do to those who might be surprised to be “blessed” with such sudden status.

She is obviously by nature, somewhat aggressive. She declared herself “The New sheriff in town” When she raided the Bartica Night Club of foreign ladies; she starred in her own Parliamentary Bing-Bang-Boom-out video presentation and I liked her no- nonsense interventions as Junior Minister of Labour in the stores along Regent Street

So as much has been written already, I merely ask those interested to consider the responses by her Comrades to her social–status misdemeanour. Condoning or not? There are ways to circle the loyal wagon around the Lady Comrade. Cheddi Jagan once mooted “Critical support” even for Burnham’s excesses. Simona’s comrades should be critical, reprimanding and offering advice about humility- with authority- with- respect- for- others. Boom out! (and oh! Recall when the P.R Presidency young lady uttered a few ethnic slurs, His Excellency still took her overseas, telling the Media “that’s enough on that issue!” Don’t make sport with the Brigadier!)

Mosa’s Deuteronomy Pants

Last Saturday’s Stabroek carried two thought-provoking Op-edpieces. One addressed the FIFA World–Cup Final and I also liked Mosa Telford’s column “Road to freedom”.

Miss Telford knows that I’m a fan. I appreciated her research of our archaic laws which seem to violate modern- day rights. Especially as those regulations seems to impinge upon the GAY-LBTQ community. Well –prosecuted Mosa.

So I have one long-winded question for her and the GLBTQ citizens: for those Christians who accept their Bible’s precepts and instructions – as inDeuteronomy 22:5 – as a vital component of their lives’ behaviour, is it okay (incrementally) to question and reject certain commandments to now accommodate today’s right and freedoms – even as those teachings are re- interpreted modified and compromised? (Whew!)

*********

Ponder well…

So are some modern-day pirate attacks related to cocaine catches?

Name 11 ways smaller couriers secrete the Coke to take it past our airports and sea-ports.

Can recruits into the army and Police be “filtered” psychologically to assess whether they are rogues in disguise? Or do they turn bad after graduation?

‘Til next week!

(allanafenty@yahoo.com)