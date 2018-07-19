Now 78, iconic Guyanese Cricket Commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira has done it all in his illustrious career in Sports, both behind the microphone and as well as a respected Administrator.

Reds is the Guyanese to broadcast the most Test matches, has done it the longest at First-Class level and has helped to put Guyana on the map through mainly cricket.



A former advisor to former Sports Minister Shirley Field-Ridley during the period when Sports was seen as very important to the Forbes Burnham Government, Reds was also a former Chairman of the Guyana National Sports Council and OECS Sport Director.

The veteran Broadcaster, who did his first Test in 1971 when West Indies opposed India, wants to ‘give back’ to a nation that provided him with his first opportunity to live his dream of his voice becoming a household name despite his lack of a formal education and a terrible stutter when he spoke.

Reds said he is looking forward to his four-day stay in Berbice, as guest of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and its pro-active President Hilbert Foster.

Reds, who came to Georgetown from the Pomeroon in 1945 and lived at Russell and Howes Streets, Charlestown, arrived in Guyana yesterday, was met at the airport by BCB Secretary Robby Saywack and former National Coach, Albert Smith. His first assignment will be today when he meets with young cricketers and officials of the West Berbice area.

Reds will conduct a wide-ranging programme aimed at identifying areas in need of development but the focus will be on the Senior Berbice clubs and their Youth development.

Reds informed that he will present 24 clickers to the BCB for the Berbice Umpires Association and hopes to visit as many sports facilities in the Berbice area to get acquainted with the current infrastructure.

“My visit to Berbice will not only focus on cricketing matters since I am scheduled to meet with the Mayors of New Amsterdam, Rose Hall Town and Corriverton to share ideas about developing sport in Berbice,” said Reds.

“I remember as an 11 years old listening to cricket commentary on my father’s radio before I came to the City and began commentating on Case Cup, Wight Cup and Rajah Cup (local club tournaments) matches. I am really disappointed to hear that the ODI on Sunday at Providence will not be on the Radio for those in Berbice to listen to,” Reds lamented.

“I used to borrow my sister’s bicycle and attend those matches on weekends. Every weekend there used to be cricket matches being played at all the grounds in Georgetown. I hear now that this no longer the case and Berbice is the only place that has a lot of cricket being played,” said Reds.

Reds, who now resides in St Lucia, wraps up his Berbice trip on Saturday when he engages all Clubs, Officials, Umpires and Cricketers in a seminar from 13:00hrs to 16:00hrs the RHTYSC’s venue in Rose Hall Town before travelling to the Albion ground to do ‘live ground’ Commentry on the Roy Fredericks Cup T20 Tournament, hosted by the Blairmount Cricket Club in West Bank Berbice. (Sean Devers)