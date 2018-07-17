guyana chronicle July 17, 2018

…proposes new format for employment

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-appointed GECOM Commissioners on Monday failed to prove that the commission was favouring Afro-Guyanese for employment, and even conceded that there was nothing to suggest that the electoral body erred in its employment practices with respect to the issue of race.

The commissioners: Robeson Benn, Bibi Shadick and Sase Gunraj appeared before the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) as investigation into claims of ethnic bias at the electoral body commenced. The PPP trio had contended recently that 90 per cent of GECOM’s workforce is made up of Afro Guyanese, but later said that it was the management of GECOM that is dominated by Afro-Guyanese. In a letter to the ERC Chairman Reverend Oswald Smith, the PPP-appointed GECOM Commissioners had called for an investigation to be launched into the employment practices at the Elections Commission, and the decision of the GECOM Chairman Justice (ret’d) James Patterson, to use his casting vote to appoint Roxanne Myers to the post of Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) over Vishnu Persaud – the former DCEO.

NEW FORMAT

However, in making their case before the ERC on Monday, the PPP-appointed GECOM Commissioners proposed that a new format be used when employing persons at the Elections Commission to create an ethnic balance. The Guyana Chronicle, however, understands that Benn and his colleagues fell short of providing substantial evidence to prove their case. Based on the information and arguments put forward by the PPP-appointed Commissioners, it is believed that there is nothing to suggest that GECOM erred in its employment practices with respect to the issue of race.

At a media brunch at the Georgetown Club on Saturday, which was hosted by the ERC under the theme “Promoting Harmony and Good Relations,” the chairman said that based on the statements and evidence provided, a determination will be made on whether legal or any other assistance would be required. At a later date, the GECOM’s Chairman, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson would also be called before the ERC.

The GECOM matter is the first major complaint to be investigated by the ERC since its reconstitution in February, 2018. The request for an investigation was made pursuant to Article 212D (a), (d) and (p) of the Constitution of Guyana, which allows the ERC to “ a) provide equality of opportunity between persons of different ethnic groups and to promote harmony and good relations between such persons; d) foster a sense of security among all ethnic groups by encouraging and promoting the understanding, acceptance and tolerance of diversity in all aspects of national life and promoting full participation by all ethnic groups in the social, economic, cultural and political life of the people; and, p) investigate on its own accord or on request from the National Assembly or any other body any issues affecting ethnic relations.

Reverend Smith told reporters that even before the ERC got its feet wet; it was faced with the Mae’s Schools incident, however, the Commission was pleased that the matter was resolved by the aggrieved parties.

The mother of a nine-year-old boy, with the backing of the Indigenous community, had picketed the school after he was reportedly evicted for wearing a traditional indigenous wear for the school’s Culture Day. Though delayed, the school issued an apology to the child and his parents.

Reverend Smith said the majority of the complaints filed before the ERC was labour related and as such would have to be investigated by the relevant authorities.

Reminding reporters that the ERC has 24 functions, the Chairman pointed out that one of the commission’s mandate is to “promote the elimination of all forms of discrimination on the basis of ethnicity.”

As such, it discourages and prohibits persons, institutions, political parties and associations from indulging in, advocating or promoting discrimination or discriminatory practices on the ground of ethnicity. He made it clear that the ERC is not a fire fighting machine. “Firefighters have to respond to every alarm, false or otherwise and the trouble that is, when they are attending to a false alarm, the real thing might be going in another direction,” he posited.

Presently, the ERC is implementing procedures to restore vital staff complement which was depleted over the past seven years due to the absence of a commission. It was noted that when the ERC was reconstituted, the Commissioners found 14 of the 34 staff it had, and as such there is a great push to fill the vacancies.

Reverend Smith said already the ERC has advertised for eight positions, and in the not so distant future another 10 positions would be advertised. Interviews for the eight positions were conducted on Friday, and it is hoped that at next week’s statutory meeting, approval would be granted.

Presently the ERC has no legal arm – a department which is critical to its operation. There are also the Legal and Financial Units that need to be staffed. Vice Chairman of the ERC, Norman McLean added that the ERC has received a number of applications for various positions, and already five appointments have been made.

Meanwhile, Reverend Smith used the platform to extend a hand of partnership to the media but to urge responsible journalism.

President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) Nazima Raghubir said, the GPA is cognizant of the role of the ERC in fostering a sense of security among all ethnic groups by encouraging and promoting the understanding, acceptance and tolerance of diversity.

“The GPA no doubt feels that the commission has a major role to play in a multi ethnic, multi- cultural and multi religious society. Active constitutional commissions are heathy for growing democracies and with Guyana still a fairly young independent nation, still finding herself, there is a role for everyone,” Raghubir stated.

The GPA President used the platform to call on the ERC to hold politicians accountable.

“The media over the years have been held to different standards than others, and rightfully so in some instances, we have been asked to sign media codes for elections and our coverage of issues have been examined closely and criticised over the years. But I would like to recommend that politicians be held to high and higher standards. The media may not report a statement from a political platform that can be deemed harmful, but in age of the internet and access to social media, there is a need for politicians to hold accountable for their statements,” she explained.

During the brunch, media operatives were provided with the opportunity to interact with the ERC Commissioners and staff.