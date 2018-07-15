By Kiana Wilburg

Is ExxonMobil opposed to scrutiny? –It’s the question most Guyanese have been asking when one considers the company’s global image as a ruthless predator with pockets the value of more than 100 economies combined.

During an almost one hour interview with Kaieteur News on Friday, outgoing Head of ExxonMobil’s Public Relations Department, Kimberly Brasington, was questioned about the entity’s alleged opposition to transparency. Brasington said she wished it didn’t come across that way.

“To be scrutinized is to be held accountable…I think I tried to do that. I said to you guys, ‘Let’s talk about the tough questions.’ Scrutinize us and let me answer but I am just one person, just one voice…Exxon is a huge international company and with that comes this air, unfortunately.”

She continued, “In our history and previous leadership in our company, we have gone through times where we were notorious for saying ‘no comment’. We thought that was acceptable…So I think a little bit of that is a holdover on our reputation here. But regardless of Exxon Corporation, what I tried to do was ExxonMobil Guyana.”

The ExxonMobil employee added, “We are allowed to have our own identity and be who we want and for us to be successful in this country, we have to be transparent. We have to communicate. We have to take the scrutiny and be willing to talk about it because we are all learning together.

“So I don’t like that perception that we don’t like to be scrutinized. I think that might come with a bit of human nature because you (ExxonMobil) get scrutinized and you get defensive and gosh, if we could not do that; if we could just show a little empathy because scrutiny comes from a true place of concern.”

Brasington emphasized that people scrutinize because they are genuinely concerned about something. She insisted that the company must make a genuine effort to understand where the concern of the people is coming from.

She said, “If we can see that and appreciate that and understand why these questions are coming to us, it is not because Exxon has done anything to you. We are leading by example, doing the right things, and we are being ethical. We are being transparent here and we are going to continue to do that.”

“And I can tell you all those beautiful words but I am just going to have to prove that to you. The company has got to prove to this country that we are going to do the right thing for decades, that we are not going to be that company that packs up and leaves or does something wrong, we are not. We are committed to not doing that. I can tell you those words. You can believe me or not but I’m going to have to show you.”

Reflecting on her time here, Brasington who has fallen in love with the Guyanese culture, reiterated that it is going to be so important for the company to understand where the scrutiny is coming from, why it is happening and “be okay with that and fundamentally, just don’t mess up.”

She insists that the company has to become sensitive to the country’s thirst for transparency and accountability, if it is to be successful.