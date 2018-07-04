kaieteur kaieteur News

The legislature of any country would have a pivotal oversight role in the oil and gas industry. But Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds, does not believe that Guyana’s Parliament is prepared for the task that lies ahead.

In fact, when it comes to the rigid transparency and accountability that would be needed for the oil wealth to come, Dr. Hinds noted that the legislature may be woefully unprepared.

He said it is not a role that the legislature is accustomed to playing, since legislators tend to be very partisan. He commented that usually, it is the opposition legislators who do the real oversight work.

The WPA Executive Member said that governing party legislators tend to be less probing of executive officials. For there to be effective bipartisan oversight, Dr. Hinds said that there will have to be a culture shift among legislators.

He said, “And I don’t see that happening in the short run. Political tribalism is too entrenched in our political culture. The extent to which the legislature would hold the executive to high levels of accountability would depend largely on the sharpness of the opposition.

“But we also have to be careful that the opposition legislators don’t go overboard and use their oversight to score partisan political points.”

Dr. Hinds said that he does not believe that the legislature has access to sufficient information to adequately monitor decisions, negotiations, payments and revenue movements related to the extractive resources.

“At the moment, I don’t think legislators have access to sufficient information largely due to the culture of secrecy that the executive has developed in relation to these matters. Accountable government is not part of our overall governance culture.

“Because the National Assembly has never asserted its oversight role in a bi-partisan manner, the executive branch gets away with a lot of unaccountability.”

The University Professor said that he is not confident in the frequency, depth, and impact of the legislature’s monitoring of the embryonic oil and gas industry.

Dr. Hinds remarked, “I think opposition members would do their job in that regard. But I don’t think government aligned legislators would be as forthcoming. A big factor is the resources and staff to do the kind of research and heavy lifting that is needed. We have a very part-time legislature.”

The WPA Executive Member said that perhaps, it is time for the citizenry to consider having a more full-time legislature.

OVERSIGHT BODY

Several local and regional advisors have made an urgent call for the establishment of a parliamentary body to oversee the oil and gas sector but more importantly, the works of the Petroleum Commission when it comes into being.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly and Attorney-at-Law, Ralph Ramkarran, and former Minister of Energy for Trinidad and Tobago and Strategic Advisor, Kevin Ramnarine, both agree with this recommendation.

They are on record as stating that such a parliamentary body would be necessary when one considers the scope of work that would be undertaken not only by the Petroleum Commission and even other regulatory bodies.

Ramnarine noted that the Petroleum Commission and even Parliament to some extent would be expected to monitor and regulate the efficient, safe and environmentally responsible exploration, development and production of petroleum in Guyana.

Ramnarine has stressed time and again that the Parliament would have to be properly resourced if it is to carry out effective monitoring of the new sector.